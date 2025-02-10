Combating Drought

The Punjab government’s plan to counter drought in the Potohar region is a much-needed initiative. With climate change worsening weather patterns, drought is no longer a periodic challenge but an escalating crisis. Potohar, already susceptible to erratic rainfall, faces increasing agricultural distress, threatening both livelihoods and food security. While the government’s proposal for modern irrigation techniques and drought-resistant crops is a step in the right direction, a broader, more comprehensive approach is essential.

Pakistan’s economy remains heavily reliant on agriculture, and a failing agri-sector in one region has ripple effects across the country. Water scarcity and rising temperatures are not only depleting yields but also pushing farmers towards financial ruin. This, in turn, exacerbates rural unemployment, increases food prices, and contributes to urban migration. In a country already grappling with economic instability, an unaddressed drought crisis could further strain resources and deepen poverty.

The government’s strategy must extend beyond short-term relief. Investments in water conservation—such as the construction of small dams and rainwater harvesting systems—should be prioritised. Efficient irrigation practices, including drip and sprinkler systems, must be incentivised and made affordable for farmers. Moreover, research into climate-resilient crop varieties should not remain confined to academic institutions but be actively implemented on the ground.

Policymakers must also acknowledge that drought mitigation is not solely an agricultural issue but a national economic imperative. Food security, water management, and climate adaptation should be part of an integrated framework rather than fragmented policies introduced in response to periodic crises. If the Potohar plan is to have any meaningful impact, it must serve as the foundation for a long-term, sustainable strategy—one that ensures Pakistan’s agricultural heartland does not dry up, quite literally, due to inaction.