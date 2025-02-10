Monday, February 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Commissioner encourages support for persons with disabilities

STAFF REPORT
February 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  - Commissioner Larkana Tahir Hussain Sangi emphasized the need to encourage and support persons with disabilities (PWD) at all levels. He made these remarks during a meeting with Abid Lashari, President of the National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan, held at his office. During the meeting, Mr. Abid Lashari invited Commissioner Sangi to visit the NDF Rehabilitation Center in Larkana, which is funded by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Government of Sindh. The center provides free rehabilitation services, including physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, psychotherapy, and a daycare facility for children with intellectual disabilities. The commissioner appreciated the dedication and efforts of the NDF team in providing essential support to children with disabilities and assured his visit next week. He reaffirmed the importance of inclusive rehabilitation services and assured his support for initiatives that empower children from underserved areas.

'Don't have any plans': Elon Musk rejects TikTok buyout idea

On this occasion, Tahir Hussain Sangi also provided a wheelchair to a deserving person with disabilities during a public meeting at his office, reinforcing his commitment to accessibility and inclusion.

Mr. Abid Lashari reiterated his vision of extending rehabilitation and empowerment opportunities to children in remote areas, ensuring that no child with disabilities is left behind.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1739080707.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025