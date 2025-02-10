Commissioner encourages support for persons with disabilities

LARKANA - Commissioner Larkana Tahir Hussain Sangi emphasized the need to encourage and support persons with disabilities (PWD) at all levels. He made these remarks during a meeting with Abid Lashari, President of the National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan, held at his office. During the meeting, Mr. Abid Lashari invited Commissioner Sangi to visit the NDF Rehabilitation Center in Larkana, which is funded by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Government of Sindh. The center provides free rehabilitation services, including physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, psychotherapy, and a daycare facility for children with intellectual disabilities. The commissioner appreciated the dedication and efforts of the NDF team in providing essential support to children with disabilities and assured his visit next week. He reaffirmed the importance of inclusive rehabilitation services and assured his support for initiatives that empower children from underserved areas.

On this occasion, Tahir Hussain Sangi also provided a wheelchair to a deserving person with disabilities during a public meeting at his office, reinforcing his commitment to accessibility and inclusion.

Mr. Abid Lashari reiterated his vision of extending rehabilitation and empowerment opportunities to children in remote areas, ensuring that no child with disabilities is left behind.