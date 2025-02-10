Monday, February 10, 2025
Constable held for making indecent video of woman

NEWS WIRE
February 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  A constable, who made an indecent video of a woman in Raiwind area, has been arrested. According to the police, constable Arsalan, along with other policemen, had tortured two women a few days ago and made a naked video of one of them. Police said Arsalan, attached with the Anti-Riot Force, was the main accused in the video case. Other three  accused have already been arrested. Police said a case registered against the accused in Raiwind police station also includes provisions of gang rape.

