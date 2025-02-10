Monday, February 10, 2025
Constable injured in firing incident 

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  -  A police constable was shot injured when proclaimed offenders started firing on a police party near village Makhad Sharif in the limits of Injra police station. The injured constable was shifted to nearby hospital. As per details, police, on a tip off, raided a den of proclaimed offenders namely Nasir Hussain Javed, Shah Jahan, Irfan, Jabran and Saifullah. The aforesaid proclaimed offenders on seeing police started indiscriminate firing. In result, police constable Tahir Ejaz received bullet injuries who was shifted to THQ Hospital Jand. Police have started search operation in the area to arrest the culprits wanted by the police in murders, attempted murders and terrorism cases. A few days ago, a police constable was murdered and another was shot injured by some unknown assailants in the limits of Hazro police station.

