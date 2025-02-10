Monday, February 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

'Don't have any plans': Elon Musk rejects TikTok buyout idea

'Don't have any plans': Elon Musk rejects TikTok buyout idea
Anadolu
8:51 AM | February 10, 2025
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Snippets

Elon Musk has denied interest in acquiring TikTok’s US operations, dismissing speculation during a late January forum in Germany.

"I’ve not put in a bid for TikTok, and I don’t have any plans for what I would do if I had TikTok," he stated.

His remarks, released over the weekend, clarify his stance amid ongoing scrutiny of the Chinese-owned social media platform in the US.

TikTok faces US scrutiny over national security concerns, with a law requiring its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to divest or face a ban.

While President Donald Trump suggested Musk as a buyer, Musk rejected the idea. "I don’t use TikTok personally, so I’m not that familiar with it," he said.

Musk, who acquired X, formerly known as Twitter, for $44 billion, faces criticism over rising hate speech on the platform.

A key Trump supporter, he leads the administration’s budget-slashing initiative, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), targeting federal agencies. A judge recently blocked his team from accessing Treasury Department data.

North Korean leader reaffirms policy to 'further' develop nuclear forces

Musk also condemned Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs. "DEI is simply racism rebranded," he said. Trump’s administration has been dismantling DEI initiatives.

In Germany, Musk faced backlash for supporting the far-right AfD party, raising concerns given the country’s history.

Tags:

Anadolu

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1739144768.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025