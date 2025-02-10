'Don't have any plans': Elon Musk rejects TikTok buyout idea

has denied interest in acquiring TikTok’s US operations, dismissing speculation during a late January forum in Germany.

"I’ve not put in a bid for TikTok, and I don’t have any plans for what I would do if I had TikTok," he stated.

His remarks, released over the weekend, clarify his stance amid ongoing scrutiny of the Chinese-owned social media platform in the US.

TikTok faces US scrutiny over national security concerns, with a law requiring its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to divest or face a ban.

While President Donald Trump suggested Musk as a buyer, Musk rejected the idea. "I don’t use TikTok personally, so I’m not that familiar with it," he said.

Musk, who acquired X, formerly known as Twitter, for $44 billion, faces criticism over rising hate speech on the platform.

A key Trump supporter, he leads the administration’s budget-slashing initiative, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), targeting federal agencies. A judge recently blocked his team from accessing Treasury Department data.

Musk also condemned Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs. "DEI is simply racism rebranded," he said. Trump’s administration has been dismantling DEI initiatives.

In Germany, Musk faced backlash for supporting the far-right AfD party, raising concerns given the country’s history.