DPM Dar, Iranian FM discuss ME situation

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minis­ter, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday re­ceived a telephone call from Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Aragh­chi and exchanged views on the situation in Middle East with a particular focus on the continuing plight of Palestinians in Gaza. Com­menting on the proposal to displace the people of Gaza, the Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Min­ister termed it as deeply troubling and unjust. “He emphasized that the Pales­tinian land belongs to the Palestinian people and the only viable and just option is the two-state solution, in accordance with the UN Se­curity Council resolutions,” Foreign Office Spokesper­son said in a press release. Pakistan would continue to support the establish­ment of a sovereign, inde­pendent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, he added. He also conveyed Pakistan’s sup­port for convening of an Extraordinary OIC meet­ing of Foreign Ministers to deliberate upon this issue. The two ministers agreed to maintain close contact on these developments in the days ahead.