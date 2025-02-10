Monday, February 10, 2025
DPM Dar, Iranian FM discuss ME situation

DPM Dar, Iranian FM discuss ME situation
February 10, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minis­ter, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday re­ceived a telephone call from Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Aragh­chi and exchanged views on the situation in Middle East with a particular focus on the continuing plight of Palestinians in Gaza. Com­menting on the proposal to displace the people of Gaza, the Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Min­ister termed it as deeply troubling and unjust. “He emphasized that the Pales­tinian land belongs to the Palestinian people and the only viable and just option is the two-state solution, in accordance with the UN Se­curity Council resolutions,” Foreign Office Spokesper­son said in a press release. Pakistan would continue to support the establish­ment of a sovereign, inde­pendent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, he added. He also conveyed Pakistan’s sup­port for convening of an Extraordinary OIC meet­ing of Foreign Ministers to deliberate upon this issue. The two ministers agreed to maintain close contact on these developments in the days ahead.

Trump says he’s ‘committed to buying and owning Gaza'

