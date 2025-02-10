DPM Dar, Iranian FM discuss ME situation

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday received a telephone call from Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and exchanged views on the situation in Middle East with a particular focus on the continuing plight of Palestinians in Gaza. Commenting on the proposal to displace the people of Gaza, the Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister termed it as deeply troubling and unjust. “He emphasized that the Palestinian land belongs to the Palestinian people and the only viable and just option is the two-state solution, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release. Pakistan would continue to support the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, he added. He also conveyed Pakistan’s support for convening of an Extraordinary OIC meeting of Foreign Ministers to deliberate upon this issue. The two ministers agreed to maintain close contact on these developments in the days ahead.