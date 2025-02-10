Duchess Sophie makes sweet confession about Prince Edward romance

EDINBURGH - Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward unveiled the secret to their successful royal marriage as they wrapped up their six-day Nepal tour. During the visit to the botanical garden, the royal family’s key ‘assets’ were asked about their 25-year marriage. As per Hello! magazine, the Duke of Edinburgh sweetly said, “Because we’re best friends.” In response, the Duchess added, “That’s true.” Notably, the couple was seen sharing light-hearted jokes and adorable compliments to each other. At one point during their field trip, Edward planted a magnolia tree at the Godawari National Botanic Garden and his wife showed her support by saying, “Keep going, darling.” King Charles’ youngest brother joked and said, “That’s the best bit of exercise I’ve had in ages.” The ‘secret weapon’ of the King also opened up about her idea of making harmless jokes with Edward. She said, “There’s always got to be humour. Especially when you’re travelling, and you’ve got no idea what’s about to happen. You’ve got to laugh.” In the meanwhile, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are nearing the end of the tour in Nepal as they wrap up final engagements in the country. The couple had spent the night in a rural village, Ghandruk, which overlooks the Himalayas after spending Saturday trekking in the Annapurna Conservation Area. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are nearing the end of the tour in Nepal as they wrap up final engagements in the country. The couple had spent the night in a rural village, Ghandruk, which overlooks the Himalayas after spending Saturday trekking in the Annapurna Conservation Area. As Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie descended the steps towards the village, they were greeted by colourfully dressed villagers, who were carrying flowers and immediately presented the couple with yellow garlands. The Annapurna range is part of the Himalayas, less than 200 miles from Mount Everest, and the region has historic links with the Gurkhas. During the trek, Edward had told the recruits, who were on their way to the new base in Catterick, North Yorkshire. “Thank you for choosing to serve in the Brigade of Gurkhas in the British Army, and thank you for swearing allegiance to His Majesty today.”

0 “You are joining a regimental family with strong traditions and a reputation for loyalty, service and courage,” Edward said on behalf of the King. “‘Gurkhas have served the crown for over 209 years. This now becomes your heritage and your responsibility to uphold.” He continued, “You will be living and serving a long way from home, which makes your decision even more impressive, and again, on behalf of King Charles and all the British people, we really do thank you and admire your decision. Finally, always remember, you are a soldier in the British army, but you are a son of Nepal. Be proud of both.”