Election fever grips Lahore Gymkhana Club as polls near

LAHORE - With the Lahore Gymkhana Club elections fast approaching, electioneering has gained momentum, as traditional rivals vie for seats on the club’s management committee. The elections are scheduled to take place on February 15. Candidates are actively campaigning, hosting lunches, dinners, and brunches to garner support.

The contest features the Dr Ali Razzaq group against a panel led by former Punjab Chief Secretary Salman Siddique. In a campaign event, renowned businessman Qamar Khan Bobi hosted a brunch in honour of the club’s members, attracting a large turnout.

Addressing the gathering, Bobi expressed confidence in securing a historic victory, promising a transformative approach to club management. “The current state of Lahore Gymkhana Club is no secret. We are committed to turning it into a true family club,” he stated. He also acknowledged the strong backing from club members and Lahore Chamber of Commerce officials.

Speaking at the event, Dr Ali Razzaq reaffirmed his dedication to principles, stating that his panel is contesting the elections to serve the Gymkhana community. “On February 15, members should ensure our panel’s success so we can initiate reforms based on merit,” he urged. The event saw enthusiastic support from attendees, who pledged their full backing for the candidates. Additionally, the occasion marked Qamar Khan Bobi’s birthday, with a cake-cutting ceremony held in his honour.