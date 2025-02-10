Food at your door step: Online delivery becomes Islamabad’s new norm

ISLAMABAD - The convenience of online food delivery has taken Pakistan by storm, with restaurants across the country, including in the federal capital, witnessing a significant surge in orders placed through mobile phones and the internet. This trend is particularly popular among young Pakistanis, who are increasingly relying on food delivery apps to satisfy their cravings without having to leave the comfort of their homes. Online food delivery orders have increased exponentially over the past year, with many restaurants reporting a significant spike in sales. Ahmed Khan, owner of a popular restaurant in Islamabad said, “Our online orders have increased by over 50% in the past year alone.” The convenience of online ordering has revolutionized the way people eat and the online food delivery market has been a game-changer for business, he stated. He continued that the rise of food delivery apps food delivery apps have played a pivotal role in driving this trend adding that these apps provide customers with a wide range of dining options, from traditional Pakistani cuisine to international flavors.

Ali Hassan, a student at a local university said, “I am always on the go, and online food delivery saves me so much time and I can order my favourite food with just a few clicks, and it’s delivered right to my doorstep”.

He further stated that he loves the different cuisines and restaurants with just a few clicks adding that he can order from his favourite restaurant without leaving the house.