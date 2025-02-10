Food fortification key to Punjab’s health and economic stability: Experts

LAHORE - With 52% of children in Punjab suffering from anemia, 49% facing vitamin A deficiency, and over 70% lacking sufficient vitamin D, health experts emphasise that mandatory food fortification is the only viable solution to build a healthier, more resilient population capable of fighting diseases.

Essential micronutrients such as iron, folic acid, vitamin A, vitamin D, zinc, and vitamin B12 play a critical role in growth, development, and disease prevention. However, staple foods like wheat flour, edible oil, and rice lack these essential nutrients, leaving large segments of the population vulnerable to malnutrition.

Pakistan ranks 99th out of 121 countries on the Global Hunger Index, with a significant portion of its population facing “hidden hunger”—a deficiency of essential vitamins and minerals despite adequate calorie intake. Alarmingly, Punjab remains the only province yet to enact a mandatory food fortification law, while Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already taken legislative action. This legislative gap is particularly concerning given Punjab’s high malnutrition rates: 41% of women of reproductive age suffer from anemia, 25% lack sufficient vitamin A, 80.5% are vitamin D deficient. “Micronutrient deficiencies stem from poor dietary diversity, heavy reliance on nutrient-poor staple foods, and economic constraints limiting access to nutritious diets,” said Zameer Haider, National Program Manager for Large-Scale Food Fortification (LSFF), while addressing journalists in Lahore. He warned that these deficiencies impair cognitive development, weaken immune function, increase pregnancy complications, and raise child mortality rates. “Food fortification—the process of enriching staple foods like wheat flour and edible oil with essential vitamins and minerals—is a globally recognized intervention to fight malnutrition. It is a cost-effective strategy that ensures nutrients reach all segments of society without requiring major dietary changes,” Haider added.

Dr Shabina Raza, Country Director of Nutrition International, highlighted the severe economic consequences of malnutrition, revealing that Pakistan loses over $17 billion annually due to: Productivity losses, increased healthcare costs, reduced cognitive potential in children. She stressed that food fortification is the most cost-effective and sustainable solution to curb malnutrition. “Fortifying staple foods is an investment in a healthier, more productive future. By ensuring that essential vitamins and minerals reach every household through everyday foods, we can prevent deficiencies, improve health outcomes, and boost economic productivity,” she said.

Dr Irshad Danish, Senior Advocacy Advisor at Nutrition International, pointed out that iron, folic acid, and vitamin A deficiencies contribute to anemia, birth defects, and weakened immunity in children. He emphasized that food fortification is a cost-effective intervention that can prevent long-term economic losses and reduce the burden on healthcare systems. Despite the urgency, Punjab remains the only province without mandatory food fortification laws, relying instead on voluntary efforts that fail to reach the entire population.

Despite the urgency, Punjab remains the only province without mandatory food fortification laws, relying instead on voluntary efforts that fail to reach the entire population.

Global studies highlight the economic benefits of fortification: Iron fortification yields $8 in economic returns per dollar invested, folic acid fortification returns $46 per dollar spent, reducing birth defects and maternal complications, iodine fortification offers an even higher return, at $30 per dollar invested. Health experts and policymakers urge Punjab’s government to enact urgent legislation ensuring strong regulatory frameworks for quality control, compliance, and sustainability beyond donor-supported programs.

“Pakistan cannot afford further delays in enforcing food fortification. It directly impacts child survival, maternal health, workforce productivity, and economic stability. A nationwide, government-led policy with strong enforcement mechanisms is the only way forward to combat malnutrition and hidden hunger,” experts warn.