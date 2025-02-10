Govt committed to promoting sports: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE - Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYM) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has emphasized the government’s strong commitment to promoting sports, including hockey, across Pakistan.

Talking to the media during the opening ceremony of the Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Program here on Sunday, he emphasized that the government is focused on creating a conducive environment and providing all necessary facilities to foster sports in the country.

Rana Mashhood highlighted that the Youth Program is dedicated to offering opportunities to talented athletes, aiming to develop sports across the nation. He noted that the Pakistani flag is now proudly waving in stadiums worldwide. He said that the government is committed to providing a supportive environment and facilities for sports activities alongside education and skills development for the youth. He highlighted that the successful hosting of the Commonwealth Youth Asia Alliance has opened doors to 56 countries for Pakistani youth.

He further explained that, following the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, merit is being prioritized in the selection of athletes. Although many thought the revival of hockey in the country was impossible, thanks to Allah Almighty, the government has made it happen. Nearly 2,500 young athletes from across the country participated in the talent hunt trials, he added.

Rana Mashhood assured that selected athletes would receive world-class training, with top clubs from the Netherlands and Germany offering their services to train hockey players. Expert-led training sessions will soon be organized in Pakistan. He added that after the trials, the selected team will compete with international players to gain experience and bring pride to the country.

He emphasized that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is actively working to provide opportunities for youth and revive sports in the country, particularly hockey. He assured that any support needed for the revival of hockey would be provided. Rana Mashhood also mentioned that whenever the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has been in power, it has laid a comprehensive network of public projects. He cited the recent completion of the Qaddafi Stadium in record time, which was watched by 170 countries during its inauguration, helping enhance Pakistan’s positive image globally.

To a question about India’s refusal to play matches in Pakistan, he stated, “India is afraid to play against Pakistan. Defeat is India’s destiny. The time is near when India will be compelled to play against Pakistan.” To another query, Rana Mashhood expressed optimism about Pakistan’s future, saying, “Alhamdulillah, positive news is starting to emerge from Pakistan. The national economy is improving, the stock exchange has set a record of 95,000 points, inflation has decreased, remittances have increased, and foreign investment is returning to Pakistan.” He added, “We must continue to progress in every sector, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country is on the path of development.” The event was attended by several notable figures, including Khawaja Junaid, Javed Memon, Pervez Sindhila and others.