Imran Khan’s message: Struggle for freedom continues, no deal in sight

Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder , has conveyed his message, emphasizing that the fight for freedom is far from over. According to her, Khan stated that history will remember those who remain steadfast in this struggle.

Speaking to the media, Aleema Khan said that has lauded the public response to the Swabi rally and expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab and Sindh, despite the provincial government’s crackdown on his supporters.

She further shared that Khan has urged Justice Yahya Afridi to uphold the rule of law while calling on overseas Pakistanis to stand by democracy. “I will face my legal cases and appear before these very judges,” Khan asserted.

Addressing speculations about a deal, Aleema Khan clarified that has ruled out any such possibility. She said his letter to the army chief was not an attempt at negotiation but rather an effort to bridge the growing divide between the military and the public.

“The nation and the army must unite in the fight against terrorism,” Khan stressed, adding that he plans to write another letter next week.