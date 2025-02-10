Iranian schools and offices shut as cold snap bites

Tehran - Authorities in Iran ordered schools and offices in at least 10 provinces to close on Sunday to conserve energy amid a severe cold snap and heavy snowfall, state media reported. Freezing temperatures have gripped the northern half of the country over the past few days, causing a spike in energy consumption. “All government offices and schools are closed on Sunday, and remote learning has been arranged for students,” the state news agency IRNA announced. Among the provinces affected are Lorestan in the west, Semnan in the east and Gilan in the north. Some parts of Gilan, around 130 kilometres (80 miles) north of Tehran, saw snow fall to a depth of 220 centimetres (87 inches), meteorologist Mohammad Dadras told the Fars news agency. The shutdown decision followed a similar measure on Saturday, when authorities ordered closures in more than 20 of the country’s 31 provinces because of the extreme weather. The capital also saw closures on Saturday but those affected reopened on Sunday -- a working day -- despite the wintry conditions. IRNA said on Sunday some areas of Tehran received up to 30 centimetres (12 inches) of snow overnight. The snowfall caused widespread traffic disruption, and some residents cleared snow as others enjoyed snowball fights in city parks. Snow is not unusual for Tehran in February, but the combination of heavy snow and sudden temperature drops caught many people off guard. Heavy snow and rain across most of the country on Sunday also led to road closures. IRNA reported travel disruptions in 25 provinces, with the heaviest impacts in the north and west where authorities advised people to stay at home for the next 24 hours. Temperatures in at least 19 provinces fell to zero degrees Celsius or lower on Sunday, IRNA said. Iran often orders educational institutions and offices to close during winter, citing extreme weather and fuel shortages.