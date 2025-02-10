Monday, February 10, 2025
ITP launch grand operation against illegal parking

NEWS WIRE
February 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider, has launched a grand operation against illegal parking aiming to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city. A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that CTO Zeeshan held a meeting with traders and emphasized the importance of abiding by traffic regulations. CTO directed on-duty officers to take strict action against illegal parking violators. The CTO Zeeshan said the public must adhere to traffic laws to maintain order on the roads. Additionally, he instructed taxi drivers to ensure full compliance with traffic regulations. The market union appreciated the steps taken by the CTO Zeeshan to address traffic issues and improve road discipline. “Following traffic laws is the responsibility of every citizen,” the CTO Zeeshan stated, adding that legal action will be taken against violators to ensure an efficient and safe traffic system.

