JCP approves six Supreme Court judges amid boycott

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) approved the appointment of six judges to the Supreme Court on Monday, despite a boycott by PTI and senior judges Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar.

The commission approved the names of Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Sindh High Court Chief Justice Shafi Siddiqui, and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

The Judicial Commission approved the appointment of Justice Salahuddin Panhwar from the Sindh High Court as a Supreme Court judge. Additionally, Justice Shakeel Ahmed from the Sindh High Court has been approved for appointment as a Supreme Court judge, while Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb has been approved as an ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, was convened in the Supreme Court’s conference room to finalize judicial appointments. However, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar boycotted the proceedings after their request to pause the session was rejected.

According to sources, the two judges demanded a halt to the proceedings, but when their request was denied, they chose to walk out in protest.

Supreme Court sources confirmed that PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and Senator Ali Zafar also refused to attend the meeting. Their absence signaled PTI’s discontent with the judicial appointment process.

Despite the boycott, the JCP proceeded with the confirmations, solidifying key appointments to the Supreme Court.