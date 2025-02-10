JCP meets for judge appointments amid protests

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, is meeting today to consider the appointment of new judges to the Supreme Court amid heightened security and protests by some lawyers' groups.

Authorities have taken strict security measures, deploying heavy contingents of police at the Supreme Court premises. The Jinnah Underpass has been blocked with containers, leaving Margalla Road as the only access route to the court, causing severe traffic congestion.

Additionally, Islamabad’s Metro Bus service has been partially suspended, with operations restricted between Faiz Ahmed Faiz station and Rawalpindi, while the Kashmir Highway to Pak Secretariat route remains closed.

Meanwhile, six leading bar associations, including the Supreme Court Bar Association and Pakistan Bar Council, have rejected calls for protests and strikes, condemning the opposition to the JCP session. The bar representatives accused certain groups of trying to advance their own agendas and disrupt judicial proceedings.

However, a group of four Supreme Court judges—Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Athar Minallah—have written to CJP Yahya Afridi, urging him to delay the appointments until the decision on the 26th Amendment case. The judges argued that proceeding with the new appointments could create controversy, undermine the court’s credibility, and be seen as "court packing."

They also raised concerns over changes in the Islamabad High Court’s seniority list, stating that appointments should not proceed without fulfilling mandatory oath-taking requirements. The judges questioned the urgency of the process and called for the JCP meeting to be postponed until the 26th Amendment case is resolved.