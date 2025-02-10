JCP to discuss SC judge appointments amid protests, calls for delay

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) is scheduled to convene today (Monday) to deliberate on the appointment of eight new Supreme Court judges. The meeting, presided over by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, will take place at 2:00 PM in the Supreme Court's conference room.

According to sources, the commission has sought nominations of senior judges from the five High Courts. However, the All Pakistan Lawyers Action Committee has announced a protest on Constitutional Avenue against the meeting.

Meanwhile, four Supreme Court judges recently urged the Chief Justice to postpone the appointments. Additionally, PTI Senator Ali Zafar, a JCP member, has written to Justice Afridi, requesting a delay due to changes in the Islamabad High Court’s seniority list, which he believes could impact the justice system.