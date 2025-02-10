Jirga in Karak demands measures to ensure peace

PESHAWAR - A Peace Pasoon (Rise for Peace) Jirga was held in District Karak to address the worsening law and order situation. The jirga took place in Takhte Nasrati the other day and saw active participation from leaders and workers of various political parties, the district administration, and the police. According to the organizers, the jirga was convened by the locals, with elders running a campaign for several days to ensure its success. They emphasized that the purpose of the Peace Pasoon Jirga is to propose and implement measures to maintain peace in the region. The organizers further highlighted that, in the past six months, the district has witnessed attacks on the Bahadur Khel police checkpoint and polio teams, with more than ten people killed in just fifteen days.

The participants of the jirga shared their suggestions and concerns regarding the prevailing security situation in Karak and discussed ways to address the situation.