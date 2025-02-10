Kazakhstan explores trade avenues in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - A delegation led by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration explored avenues of perishable and other items import from Pakistan during two-day business to business (B2B) meetings.

The delegation held at least 25 meetings to look for opportunities to import from Pakistan particularly vegetables, fruits, dairy items, and commodities such as rice. The meetings were organised by the Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan. TDAP had invited a variety of Pakistani and multinationals based in Pakistan to hold B2B meetings. The delegation visit was facilitated by the Trade and Investment Consular (TIC) at Pakistan Embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan.

A leading dairy company Friesland Campina, Engro Pakistan Limited sent their high powered delegation led by General Manager Government Relations Syed Zargham Hussain Zaidi, Mustafa Hassan Qureshi GM (Export). During their B2B meeting it was underlined that Kazakhstan could import from Pakistan products including butter, clear butter oil, all purpose cream, and UHT milk. Kazak delegation has invited Friesland to Kazakhstan for further B2b meetings with the relevant importers of the dairy products in Almaty.