KCE to move ICJ to retrieve mortal remains of two Kashmiri freedom fighters

ISLAMABAD - Kashmir Council Europe (KCE), a Brussels based advocacy organization which raises voice for oppressed people of Indian subjugated Jammu and Kashmir has announced to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to retrieve the mortal remains of two Kashmiri freedom fighters Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru from India.

It is worth remembering that India executed Maqbool Butt on 11 February 1984 and Afzal Guru on 9 February 2013 in Tihar Jail on false cases/ charges of terrorism and buried their mortal remains in the infamous “Tihar Jail” against the wishes of their families.

To this day, India refuses to hand over their remains to their heirs.

In a statement issued on Sunday chairman of the council Ali Raza Syed said that his organization is preparing the case which would be soon moved before the International Court of Justice .

He said through this global court, we will attempt to retrieve the bodies of these great martyrs from India, allowing their burial and last rites to be performed in their homeland Kashmir according to their families’ wishes.

He stated that international community should put up pressure on India to hand over the mortal remains of Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru to their families. The Chairman of the Kashmir Council EU also demanded the release of senior Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, eminent human rights activist Khurram Parvez, and other Kashmiri prisoners detained in Indian jails.

Ali Raza Syed also called on the United Nations, the European Union, and international human rights organizations to play their role in granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Earlier the Kashmir Council EU held Special Conference on Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru’s anniversaries in Brussels. The conference was attended by Kashmiris, their sympathizers and supporters of Kashmir cause and representatives of human rights organizations. Tributes were paid to both Kashmiri martyrs by the speakers including Chairman of the Kashmir Council EU, Ali Raza Syed who said their struggle and unparalleled services for the freedom of Kashmir would always be remembered around the world by people of Kashmir, Pakistan and all freedom fighters.

Ali Raza Syed further stated that Kashmir Council Europe will continue to highlight the sacrifices of the martyrs for the Kashmir cause and the freedom movement on the global stage.