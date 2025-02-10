Khidmat Marakaz provides digital services to citizens

LAHORE - Khidmat Marakaz of Punjab Police are engaged in providing digital services to citizens.

Giving details, the Spokesperson Punjab Police claimed that more than 467,000 citizens received policing services from Khidmat Marakaz in one month this year. More than 287,000 citizens underwent general police verification. More than 86,600 citizens obtained police character certificates and more than 47,200 citizens registered their tenancies agreements while more than 10,180 citizens obtained medicolegal certificates. Under the ongoing measures for the vulnerable sections, more than 10,580 people were provided with legal and social security. More than 3,985 citizens got their vehicles verified, while 7,597 citizens registered their documents for loss and 422 registered their crime reports. More than 12,300 citizens obtained copies of FIRs, 05 women violence reports were registered. 850 citizens got their employees registered (ROPE). Spokesperson of Punjab Police further said that 78 citizens got their private employees police verified. IG Punjab said that Khidmat Markazes are a wonderful flagship project of public service delivery and facilities are being provided to the citizens 24/7. IG Punjab further said that millions of citizens across the province including Lahore are benefiting from the facilities of Police Khidmat Marakaz every month. The services are being further upgraded in the light of the feedback of the citizens.