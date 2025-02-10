KP rejected PTI founder’s politics of chaos and violence: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has stated that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also rejected the politics of chaos and violence associated with the founder of PTI. She claimed that no PTI supporters turned out from any district in Punjab.

Bukhari criticized PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, accusing him of using crude tactics in a failed attempt to appease the party’s founder. She alleged that despite excessive use of government resources and mobilization of public employees, PTI failed to gather even 5,000 people at its rally. Those who did show up only got themselves arrested as a publicity stunt, she added. Commenting on PTI’s political strategy, Bukhari stated that Junaid Akbar has already failed his first test. After the failed uprisings of May 9 and November 26, the nation is exhausted by PTI’s politics of protest," she remarked. She further claimed that the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

now realize that, like Punjab, they also deserve benefits such as electric bikes and scholarships. She assured that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz would soon extend scholarships to students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Bukhari emphasized that the vision of the PML-N leadership revolves around Pakistan’s progress and prosperity. She asserted that under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan is once again emerging as a powerful nation on the global stage.