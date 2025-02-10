KP to raise awareness on AI among students

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to raise awareness about artificial intelligence (AI) among students. The Higher Education Department of KP has formed a four-member committee to develop an awareness plan, and an official notification has been issued in this regard. Official sources informed on Sunday that the committee will formulate a plan to raise awareness about AI in both public and private universities and colleges. The convener of the committee will be Prof Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Advisor to the Quality Assurance Cell of the Higher Education Department. KP Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, said that AI is now being utilized in various fields worldwide, making it essential for students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to understand its significance. He further emphasized that the committee must submit its recommendations and awareness plan within a week, after which an implementation strategy will be devised based on their suggestions.