Lahore gears up for Int’s Hockey Festival alongside cricket action

LAHORE - Lahore is set to witness an international hockey extravaganza as renowned clubs from Germany and the Netherlands are scheduled to arrive in the city on February 11. As per the directives of PM Shehbaz Sharif, the Youth Program team is actively engaged in the preparations. In this regard, trials were held at Johar Town Hockey Stadium to select emerging talent, with Chairman of PM’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, personally overseeing the process. More than 250 young players from across the four provinces, Islamabad, and Gilgit participated in the trials to showcase their skills.Rana Mashhood reiterated the government’s commitment to reviving hockey, declaring 2025 as the Year of Hockey’s Restoration. He expressed his delight at welcoming international hockey players alongside cricketing action in Lahore. To accelerate the sport’s revival, the government has entrusted Khawaja Junaid and Parvez Sindhila with key roles. Khawaja Junaid will serve as the focal person, while Parvez Sindhila has been appointed as the European Hockey Coordinator.“We are providing young players the opportunity to compete alongside international stars,” said Rana Mashhood, emphasizing that Pakistan’s national game needs actions, not politics.