Lawyers end three-day protest in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - Lawyers ended their protest on third day after a police officer, whom they were protesting against, went on leave a lawyers’ leader said on Saturday. Continued road closure due to the protest had deepened citizens’ woes, as the lawyers demanded transfer of a senior police officer over lodging of an FIR against a confrère. Opening of roads after long closure will provide much-needed respite to the citizens. On an offer by the Sindh Police for formation of the judicial commission to end the prevailing tension, lawyers had conditionally agreed to it, demanding “the SSP should be transferred first”. Hyderabad DIG Tariq Razak Dharejo confirmed SSP Farrukh Lanjar’s leave application was approved and the SSP Tando Mohammad Khan was given the additional charge for Hyderabad. The dispute between the lawyers and police sprang up after Hyderabad police lodged a case against a lawyer for having a hooter and fancy number plate on his vehicle. The lawyers have alleged police of high handedness in the matter. Whereas, the Sindh Police had said they wanted resolution of the issue within the legal domain. As per details, Bhittia Nangar police personnel intercepted Advocate Ali Raza about six days ago for having fancy number plate as well as tinted glasses. The legal practitioner reportedly cut and ran abandoning his vehicle, a Mehran car, which was challaned. A slew of lawyers stormed Hyderabad SSP Lanjar’s office on Tuesday, after the latter allegedly did not fulfil their demand, and held a demonstration within its premises. The protest was ended through negotiations led by Hyderabad DIG Dharejo after more than 12 hours. Meanwhile, over 10 station house officers (SHOs) and other many personnel of the Hyderabad police applied for a moth’s leave, refusing to work amid the prevailing circumstances. DIG Dharejo visited the SSP office on Wednesday afternoon to raise the morale of the police officials and asked everyone to withdraw the applications and work as per the law. Meanwhile, lawyers have ended protests in Sehwan, Dadu, N-55 Indus Highway and at Defence Morr on Korangi Road in Karachi as well. They had staged demonstration in solidarity with the Hyderabad counsels On the other hand, on the second day of the sit-in, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh, Sindh United Party chief Zain Shah, Ayaz Latif Palijo, and leaders of other political, religious and business organisations had participated in the sit-in at Hyderabad Bypass in solidarity with the lawyers.