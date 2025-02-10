Liaquat Baloch calls for restoration of public mandate

HYDERABAD - Deputy Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami and Secretary General of the Milli Yakjehti Council, Liaquat Baloch, during his four-day visit to Sindh, condemned the February 8, 2024, elections, calling it the “worst” in the country’s electoral history.

In his speeches at the annual ceremonies of religious schools and workers’ conventions across Karachi, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Panno Aqil, Bagarji, Rohri, and Sukkur, Baloch stated that the day marked the “darkest” period for democracy and elected institutions in Pakistan.

In talks with journalists and political committee officials, Baloch emphasized that political stability can only be achieved through impartial elections that honor the public mandate, in accordance with the constitution and democracy. He criticized the elections as “fake,” leading to the establishment of illegitimate governments that have exacerbated political, economic, and social crises.

According to Baloch, citizens continue to suffer from unemployment, corruption, and the misuse of power under these dishonest administrations. Baloch further stated that holding new elections under the current circumstances would only worsen the crisis facing Pakistan’s electoral system and democracy. He called for the recognition of the real public mandate from the 2024 elections.

He urged opposition parties to unite in their struggle to restore the public mandate, particularly by ensuring the transparency of election results through the provision of Form 45.

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader reaffirmed his party’s commitment to pursuing constitutional implementation, establishing an independent judiciary, and ensuring fair elections.

Addressing the educational crisis in Sindh, Baloch highlighted the worsening situation in schools, colleges, and universities. He expressed deep concern about the destruction of the education system and the growing worries among parents and youth. He acknowledged the critical role that religious schools play in safeguarding the ideological integrity of the nation.

Furthermore, Baloch condemned the worsening security situation in Pakistan, pointing to rising street crimes, terrorism, and kidnappings for ransom in various regions. He criticized the government’s inability to control criminal activities, suggesting that corrupt officials have become facilitators of crime. To resolve the political crisis, Baloch urged political parties and leadership in Pakistan to recognize their past mistakes and move beyond ego and stubbornness.

He stressed the need for political maturity and courage to negotiate on national priorities, separate from the influence of the establishment. A lasting solution, he suggested, can only be achieved through sustained democracy and impartial elections, with the restoration of the public mandate being the first crucial step.

Baloch’s visit to Central Sindh was accompanied by prominent figures, including Asadullah Bhutto, Muhammad Hussain Mehnati, Zubair Hafeez Sheikh, Hafiz Tahir Majeed, Hizbullah Jhakro, Sultan Lashari, and Abdul Rehman Mangreo.