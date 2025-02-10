Mass wedding ceremony under Dhee Rani Program to be held today

LODHRAN - Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the groundbreaking “Dhee Rani Program” continued to bring joy and empowerment to deserving families across the province. As part of the initiative, a grand mass wedding ceremony was set to take place today at Merry Banquet Hall, Kahroor Chowk, Lodhran. Provincial Minister for Communication & Works Malik Sohaib Ahmed and Provincial Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt, along with other political and social figures would grace the event. According to Social Welfare department sources, over 50 couples would tie the knot during the grand ceremony. The each couple would be given Rs100,000 financial support through ATM cards and essential furniture, crockery and clothes. The government will also arrange meals in the wedding ceremony of the couples. The people hailed the provincial government’s historical initiative for the unprivileged segment of the society.