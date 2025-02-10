Monday, February 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Metro Bus service suspended amid lawyers’ protest in Islamabad

Metro Bus service suspended amid lawyers’ protest in Islamabad
Web Desk
12:47 PM | February 10, 2025
National

The Metro Bus service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad has been suspended due to a lawyers' protest.

Lawyers’ associations have announced demonstrations in the capital against the Judicial Commission of Pakistan’s (JCP) session to appoint eight Supreme Court judges.

Authorities stated that the Metro Bus service will remain unavailable from Faiz Ahmed Faiz station to Secretariat and Rawalpindi Saddar Station to Faiz Ahmed Faiz station due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, the JCP, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, will meet today to consider the elevation of judges from high courts to the Supreme Court. The session comes amid demands to delay the process until a verdict on petitions challenging the 26th Constitutional Amendment is issued.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1739166534.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025