Metro Bus service suspended amid lawyers’ protest in Islamabad

The service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad has been suspended due to a lawyers' protest.

Lawyers’ associations have announced demonstrations in the capital against the Judicial Commission of Pakistan’s (JCP) session to appoint eight Supreme Court judges.

Authorities stated that the service will remain unavailable from Faiz Ahmed Faiz station to Secretariat and Rawalpindi Saddar Station to Faiz Ahmed Faiz station due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, the JCP, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, will meet today to consider the elevation of judges from high courts to the Supreme Court. The session comes amid demands to delay the process until a verdict on petitions challenging the 26th Constitutional Amendment is issued.