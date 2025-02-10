More matches decided in Kashmir Rangers Girls & Boys Basketball

LAHORE - Exciting contests unfolded in the ongoing Kashmir Rangers Cup Girls & Boys Basketball Tournament, organized by Pakistan Rangers in collaboration with the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. In the boys’ category, District Central edged past District Malir in a nail-biting encounter, securing a 45-43 victory. Raza Ahmed (15 points), Muhammad Umar (13), and Saleem Chaudhry (10) led the charge for the winners, while Usman Khawaja (14), Muhammad Hasnain (16), and Khan Muhammad (8) put up a strong fight for Malir. In the girls’ category, KMA College defeated Civil Club 9-5, Bahria Club Green outplayed National Club 8-5, KMA White overpowered Karachi Colts 12-6, and Aram Bagh outclassed Government Degree Girls College White 13-10.

Notable performances came from Mehwish Khan, Fiza, Ateeqa, Anbia, Javeria, Kanza Ali, Manahil Khan, Laiba, Aqsa, Tayabba, Fatima, Aira, Ayesha Khan, and Aamna Khan.