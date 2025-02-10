Multan Commissioner pays surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Khanewal

Khanewal - Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan made a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital Khanewal to inspect the available medical facilities in the Emergency Trauma Center and various wards. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ghulam Mustafa Khan. During the visit, the commissioner instructed the medical superintendent to improve the hospital’s cleanliness. He also interacted with patients, inquiring about the availability of medical facilities and medicines. The Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the hospital administration’s performance and stated that after speaking with patients and their attendants, it was evident that they were satisfied with the treatment and availability of medicines. Furthermore, he directed hospital authorities to display a daily updated list of available medicines in a prominent location.

Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan emphasized that there is zero tolerance for negligence in service delivery at hospitals across the division. He stated that help desks have been established at district and tehsil headquarters hospitals for patient assistance. Contact numbers of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners have been prominently displayed at these desks so that patients can immediately report any issues regarding the unavailability of medicines or other essential services.

DIST ADMIN, WCCK ORGANIZE WOMEN EMPOWERMENT EXPO

The district administration and the Women’s Chamber of Commerce Khanewal (WCCK) organized the Women Empowerment Expo Khanewal at the District Jinnah Library Complex to provide a new platform for local skilled women. The expo featured 54 stalls displaying handmade crafts, clothing, paintings, jewelry, pottery, books, and food items manufactured by local women. Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan inaugurated the event, which was organized in collaboration with the district administration and the Women’s Chamber of Commerce.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ghulam Mustafa Khan, Assistant Commissioner Sumbal Javed, President of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce Sadia Ali, Senior Vice President Dr. Nazish Faisal, and Vice President Dr. Nuzhat Qaiser were also present at the event.

A large number of women from Khanewal participated and appreciated the initiative by the district administration. Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan stated that organizing the Women Empowerment Expo in Khanewal is a commendable step. Under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government is taking measures for the economic empowerment of skilled women.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman emphasized that the expo sends a strong message that the women of Khanewal are second to none in their talents. She further added that the district administration, Women’s Chamber of Commerce, and the private sector will continue organizing such constructive activities in the future. At the end of the expo, the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner distributed shields among the organizers.