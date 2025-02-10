National Horse and Cattle Show returns in spectacular fashion

After THREE decades.

LAHORE - The historic National Horse and Cattle Show made a grand comeback after three decades, captivating audiences with a dazzling display of tradition, culture, and sportsmanship.

The prestigious event was inaugurated at Fortress Stadium, with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif making a regal entrance in a traditional carriage.

The ceremony commenced with a contingent of four horseback riders formally seeking permission to begin the show. With the official nod from the esteemed guests, the National Horse and Cattle Show 2025 was declared open. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also marked the occasion with a unique digital inauguration using a handprint.

As the event unfolded, the rhythmic beats of drums echoed through Fortress Stadium, setting the stage for an enthralling evening. International tent pegging teams from Pakistan, Kuwait, Norway, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United States participated in a grand procession. Meanwhile, archery teams from Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, and Tajikistan showcased their expertise in a spectacular march-past.

One of the major highlights of the evening was the livestock parade, featuring dancing camels and a display of Pakistan’s finest livestock breeds. The majestic Neeli Ravi and Sahiwal buffaloes, along with Lohri and Mandari sheep, stole the show, while the renowned Thal, Faisalabadi, Gujrat Beetal, and Nachi goats were also put on display.

Adding a vibrant cultural touch, multicolored floats representing regional and provincial traditions enthralled spectators. Artists from Slovakia amazed the audience with a breathtaking laser light performance, while Macedonia’s band delivered a mesmerizing musical showcase.

The festivities continued with captivating traditional folk dances performed on decorated floats, as hundreds of drummers displayed their rhythmic expertise. A performer playing six drums simultaneously became the center of attention, while the enchanting whirling dervish dance added a mystical charm to the event.

Renowned choreographer Wahab Shah, along with a team of hundreds of artists, brought Punjab’s rich musical heritage to life through a stunning presentation of traditional songs. The event reached its peak when superstar Atif Aslam took the stage, drawing thousands of children and youth who enthusiastically gathered to witness his performance.

Further adding to the spectacle, drones illuminated the night sky with breathtaking laser projections of the national flag, Minar-e-Pakistan, and other regional symbols. The stadium was packed with families, who cheered and applauded throughout the event, making it a truly memorable occasion.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took the time to personally engage with attendees, receiving a warm and enthusiastic reception. The audience expressed their appreciation for her presence, chanting slogans and celebrating the revival of this prestigious national tradition. The return of the National Horse and Cattle Show, in all its glory, reaffirmed its status as one of the country’s most cherished cultural and sporting events.