National Stadium Karachi set for grand reopening with spectacular ceremony

The newly renovated is set to be inaugurated tomorrow evening, February 11, with a vibrant opening ceremony.

The event marks the culmination of 126 days of renovation work, which began on September 28 and concluded on January 31.

“I appreciate the hard work of the labourers involved in the construction of ,” said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. He also acknowledged the efforts of FWO, NESPAK, contractors, and the entire PCB team.

The ceremony will feature electrifying performances by Ali Zafar, Shafqat Amanat Ali, and Sahir Ali Bagga, along with a fireworks display and a light show. Entry to the event will be free for all attendees.

As part of the stadium’s upgrades, the pavilion building has been completely rebuilt, new seating has been installed in every enclosure, and all hospitality boxes have been renovated. Additionally, modern LED lights and upgraded score screens have been introduced to meet international standards. To enhance the fan experience, fences have been removed, ensuring an unobstructed view of the action.

Naqvi also expressed excitement for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, with the first match set to take place at on February 19, featuring Pakistan against New Zealand.

“We will provide the best facilities to the players of the Champions Trophy teams,” Naqvi assured.