National Stadium Karachi to be inaugurated tomorrow

The National Stadium Karachi is scheduled to be inaugurated tomorrow (Tuesday) as it has been fully upgraded to host the Champions Trophy 2025.

The inaugural match of the Champions Trophy 2025 between the host Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at National Stadium Karachi on February 19.

A colorful event will mark the stadium’s reopening, featuring performances by renowned singers, a spectacular fireworks display, and a light show. Entry for the public will be free of charge.

According to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the stadium’s renovation began on September 28 and was completed by January 31.

The entire pavilion was rebuilt, new seating was installed in all enclosures, and modern LED lights, advanced score screens, and grills have been added to the stadium ahead of Champions Trophy 2025.

For a better viewing experience, barriers have been removed, and the hospitality boxes have been upgraded. A pedestrian bridge has also been constructed for convenience.

Acknowledging the efforts of workers, Mohsin Naqvi praised the collaborative work of FWO, NESPAK, contractors, and the PCB team in completing the project.

It’s worth noting that the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy will kick off on 19 February, with host and defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the curtain-raiser in Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

The eight-team tournament will consist of 15 matches over 19 days and will take place in Pakistan and Dubai.

In Pakistan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will be the three venues to host Champions Trophy 2025 matches. Each Pakistan venue will feature three group games apiece, with Lahore hosting the second semi-final.

Lahore will also host the final on 9 March, unless India qualify, in which case it will be played in Dubai.

Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days. The three group matches involving India, as well as the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.