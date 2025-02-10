Nawaz, Maryam meet Punjab MPAs to discuss development

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met with members of the Punjab Assembly from the Lahore Division to discuss ongoing development projects and future political strategies.

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif expressed optimism about the country's progress, stating, "May Allah enable us to take off once again." He lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's hard work and noted a visible sense of relief and satisfaction among the people of Punjab after a long time.

He emphasized that economic indicators were improving, with inflation declining and the policy rate dropping from 22% to 12%, signaling economic stability. "If our progress had not been derailed, Pakistan would have been far ahead today," he remarked, adding that PML-N governments have always been synonymous with development.

The Punjab MPAs praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her reforms in governance, the introduction of a transparent e-tendering system, and major public welfare projects such as Suthra Punjab, Kisan Card, tractor and agricultural machinery distribution, scholarships, and infrastructure development. They also commended the Dhee Rani Program and the upgradation of healthcare facilities across the province.

The lawmakers expressed appreciation for the Wagah Tourism Corridor, calling it a landmark initiative for Punjab. They also highlighted how PML-N’s tenure has historically fostered economic growth, cultural development, and public welfare.

Addressing the meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her commitment to public service, stating, "When Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif lead, progress, prosperity, and happiness follow." She vowed to continue working for the people, declaring, "With Allah’s blessings, Nawaz Sharif is the name of Pakistan’s progress, and we all stand as his soldiers."

The meeting also included discussions on public welfare initiatives and future political strategies. Senior party leaders, including Senator Pervez Rasheed, Rana Sanaullah, Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Rashid Nasrullah, attended the session.

Other participants included Samiullah Khan, Ghazali Saleem Butt, Muhammad Riaz, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Sohail Shaukat Butt, Malik Muhammad Waheed, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Malik Ghulam Habib Awan, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz, Malik Asad Ali Khokhar, Malik Shehbaz Ali Khokhar, Imran Javed, Rana Rashid Minhas, Muhammad Anas Mehmood, Irfan Shafi Khokhar, Bilal Yasin, Marghoob Ahmed, and Faisal Ayub.