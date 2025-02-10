North Korean leader reaffirms policy to 'further' develop nuclear forces

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reaffirmed his country's policy to "further" develop its nuclear forces, accusing the US of being behind the world's disputes, state media reported Sunday

He made the remarks Saturday in a speech at the Ministry of National Defense in celebration of the 77th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).​​​​​​​

Referring to plans to bolster "all deterrence," he reaffirmed Pyongyang's "unshakable policy of more highly developing the nuclear forces."

Kim, however, did not elaborate on the details of his plans.

He claimed that US nuclear strategic assets deployed on the Korean Peninsula, the Washington-led nuclear war simulation exercises and the US-Japan-South Korea military cooperation are "inviting military imbalance" on the peninsula and in Northeast Asia, causing "a new conflicting structure," posing a grave challenge to North Korea.

Kim said North Korea does not want "unnecessary tension" in the region, however, it will take "sustained countermeasures to ensure the regional military balance" to prevent the outbreak of a new war and ensure peace and security on the peninsula.

He accused the US of "standing unfailingly behind the world's big and small disputes and tragedies of bloodshed," stating that it proves the regime's line of seeking "an unlimited defense capability" is "most just."

Kim heaped blame on Washington for the Russia-Ukraine war, expressing "serious concern" that the US and the West are prolonging the war with the "unrealizable dream to deal strategic setbacks" to Moscow.

North Korea's army and people, he added, will "invariably support and encourage the just cause of the Russian army and people to defend their sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," referring to a mutual defense treaty he signed last year with Russian President Vladimir Putin.