Pakistan Post enhances services in Sialkot to support business community

SIALKOT - Senior Postmaster of General Post Office (GPO) Sialkot Sajjad Ahmed reaffirmed Pakistan Post’s commitment to ensuring timely mail delivery and providing essential facilities to citizens. Recognising concerns over high courier costs, a sub-post office has been established at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to facilitate young entrepreneurs in exporting their goods. The postal department is ensuring efficient international delivery, enabling Sialkot’s business community to contribute to national economic growth. Speaking to APP at the Post Office Sialkot, Sajjad Ahmed highlighted efforts to expedite mail processing for industrialists and citizens at affordable rates. Previously, the scanning process for exports caused delays at airports and dry ports, but GPO Sialkot now conducts immediate scanning, ensuring timely dispatch.

He also noted that legal action was taken against 70 individuals last year after metal strings and kites were found in parcels. Efforts continue this year to curb illegal kite selling.

To enhance customer experience, the SCCI will equip the Post Office with new computers, seating arrangements, and dedicated counters for utility bills, PPOs, and agricultural passbooks. Additionally, a newly established NADRA centre is now operational, providing further convenience to citizens.