Pakistan’s sector wise exports surge up to 48pc during ongoing FY

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s sector wise exports have surged by up to 48 percent during the first six months of the on-going Fiscal Year, Year on Year basis, as compare to the same period of the previous fiscal. The sector wise export of commodities have increased from 6 to 48 percent, taking the Pakistan’s total sector wise export to $16.497 billion during the first six months (Jul to Dec) of FY 2024-25 compared to the same period of the previous fiscal, official source told The Nation. In the first six months of the FY 2023-24, the country’s sector wise export were $14.980 billion, which has reached to $16.497 billion, during July to December period of 2024-25,the source said.

The export of textile and leather has recorded a hike of 10 percent YoY basis and climbed to $9.625 billion in the first six months of the ongoing fiscal from $8.774 billion during the same period of last fiscal, the source said. The export of Agro and Food products increased by 6 percent to $4.127 billion, during July to December FY 2024-25, from $3.877 billion, during the corresponding period last fiscal, the source maintained. Similarly, the export of other manufacturing products recorded 11 percent surge during the first six months of the on-going fiscal year reaching to $1.276 billion from $1.149 billion during the same period of the FY 2023-24, the source said.

The highest jump, in percentage term, of 48 percent was recorded by the export of Mineral and Petroleum Products taking it to $614 million, in July to December 2024-25, from $ 414.1 million during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The export of precious, non-precious metals and gems increased by 7 percent from $571.3 million during July to December period of FY 2023-24 to $612.5 million during the same period of the on-going fiscal year, the source said. The export of Chemical, Fertilizer and Pharma recorded surge of 25 percent and reached to $242.2 million during July to December of the FY 2024-25 from $194.4 million during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Notably, the projected export target for the ongoing fiscal year 2024-25 is $32.3 billion.