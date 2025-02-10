Monday, February 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan’s sector wise exports surge up to 48pc during ongoing FY

Pakistan’s sector wise exports surge up to 48pc during ongoing FY
Fawad Yousafzai
February 10, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan’s sector wise exports have surged by up to 48 percent during the first six months of the on-going Fiscal Year, Year on Year basis, as compare to the same period of the previous fiscal. The sector wise export of commodities have increased from 6 to 48 percent, taking the Pakistan’s total sector wise export to $16.497 billion during the first six months (Jul to Dec) of FY 2024-25 compared to the same period of the previous fiscal, official source told The Nation. In the first six months of the FY 2023-24, the country’s sector wise export were  $14.980 billion, which has reached to $16.497 billion, during July to December period of 2024-25,the source said.

The export of textile and leather has recorded a hike of 10 percent YoY basis and climbed to $9.625 billion in the first six months of the ongoing fiscal from $8.774 billion during the same period of last fiscal, the source said. The export of Agro and Food products increased by 6 percent to $4.127 billion, during July to December FY 2024-25, from $3.877 billion, during the corresponding period last fiscal, the source maintained. Similarly, the export of other manufacturing products recorded 11 percent surge during the first six months of the on-going fiscal year reaching to $1.276 billion from $1.149 billion during the same period of the FY 2023-24, the source said.

Punjab CM announces Phase-II of mass marriages programme

The highest jump, in percentage term, of 48 percent was recorded by the export of Mineral and Petroleum Products taking it to $614 million, in July to December 2024-25, from $ 414.1 million during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The export of precious, non-precious metals and gems increased by 7 percent from $571.3 million during July to December period of FY 2023-24 to $612.5 million during the same period of the on-going fiscal year, the source said. The export of Chemical, Fertilizer and Pharma recorded surge of 25 percent and reached to $242.2 million during July to December of the FY 2024-25 from $194.4 million during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Notably, the projected export target for the ongoing fiscal year 2024-25 is $32.3 billion.

Tags:

Fawad Yousafzai

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1739080707.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025