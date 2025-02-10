Monday, February 10, 2025
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to convene OIC meeting on Gaza

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to convene OIC meeting on Gaza
Web Desk
7:38 PM | February 10, 2025
National

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to urgently convene an Extraordinary OIC meeting of Foreign Ministers to discuss the developments relating to Gaza.

This understanding was reached during a telephonic conversation between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud today.

Strongly condemning Israeli Prime Minister’s irresponsible and provocative remarks, Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as unflinching support to the Palestinian cause.

The Saudi Foreign Minister thanked Ishaq Dar for Pakistan's consistent and time-tested support to the sanctity and inviolability of the Kingdom.

