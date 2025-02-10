Pakistan steps up diplomatic efforts on Gaza

Ishaq Dar interacts with foreign ministers of Iran, Egypt, Türkiye Calls for extraordinary OIC session on Palestine issue Rebukes Israeli PM’s ‘irresponsible’ remarks on Gaza Says Pakistan opposes any proposal seeking to displace or relocate Palestinians.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday stepped up diplomatic efforts to address the escalating crisis in Gaza, as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held crucial discussions with his counterparts from Iran, Egypt and Türkiye, advocating for an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss on the Palestinian issue.

The diplomatic outreach comes amid deepening concerns over the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, as well as provocative remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which Pakistan strongly condemned. Deputy Prime Minister Dar spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi to discuss the worsening situation in Gaza. Expressing grave concern over the ongoing crisis, Dar categorically rejected any proposal to displace the people of Gaza, calling it “deeply troubling and unjust.”

He reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance, emphasizing that Palestinian land belongs to the Palestinian people and reaffirming support for a two-state solution in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

“Pakistan will continue to support the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” he added.

The two also agreed on the urgency of convening an extraordinary OIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting to address the crisis and pledged to maintain close contact on regional developments, said a Foreign Office statement.

In a separate conversation, Dar spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty regarding the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where millions of Palestinians face extreme hardship.

He expressed full solidarity with Egypt and assured unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

Dar repeated Pakistan’s endorsement of an extraordinary OIC meeting to discuss the crisis. Both Ministers agreed to continue their consultations in the coming days.

Later, Dar spoke to Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan. The two discussed the evolving situation in Gaza.

Dar assured Pakistan’s steadfast commitment and support to the Palestinian people and for the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

He conveyed Pakistan’s grave concern at the proposal calling for displacement of Palestinian people and reiterated that Palestinian land belongs to the people of Palestine.

The two agreed to support the convening of an Extraordinary OIC Ministerial meeting to deliberate upon this urgent and burning issue. They further agreed to maintain close contact in the days ahead.

Simultaneously, in a strongly worded statement, DPM Dar condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent remarks suggesting that Palestinians should establish a state in Saudi Arabia.

Terming the statement “irresponsible, provocative, and thoughtless,” the DPM Dar said it was an insult to the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and an independent state on their own historical land.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and commends its steadfast support for the Palestinian cause. Any attempt to undermine Saudi Arabia’s unwavering position or misrepresent its commitment to the Palestinian cause is deeply regrettable,” he said.

Dar reaffirmed that Pakistan firmly opposes any proposal seeking displacement or relocation of Palestinians from their ancestral homeland, calling it a violation of international law, UN resolutions, and fundamental principles of justice.

“The Palestinian people have an inalienable right to establish an independent and sovereign state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” he asserted.

Dar urged the international community to take a firm stand against Netanyahu’s remarks, calling for Israel to be held accountable for its continued efforts to derail the peace process.

“The Government of Pakistan reiterates its unflinching support for the Palestinian cause and will continue to work closely with Saudi Arabia and other international partners to achieve a just, comprehensive, and lasting solution,” Dar said.