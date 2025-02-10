Pashtun FATA Jirga calls for concrete steps to restore peace

The Pashtun FATA National Consultative Jirga has urged the government to take effective measures to restore peace in tribal areas, expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the region.

In a statement, the Jirga highlighted the worsening security conditions in the tribal districts and southern regions, calling for purposeful and effective negotiations to ensure stability.

The participants also voiced concerns over the lack of basic health and education facilities in the tribal areas, stressing that the tribal population should be provided with the same amenities as those in urban centers. They demanded that the resources and income generated from the tribal regions be allocated for the development of the Pashtun nation.

Additionally, the Jirga called for the immediate withdrawal of the agricultural tax imposed at the behest of the IMF. It also urged JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to invite all Pashtun political leaders to an All Parties Conference (APC) to address the region’s challenges collectively.

The participants further demanded the reopening of trade routes, including those in Bajaur, Khyber, and Kurram, to boost economic activities. They also called for the recovery of missing persons, insisting that all individuals must be presented in courts for legal proceedings.