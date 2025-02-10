PCF congrats new ACC leadership, eyes stronger regional collaboration

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected leadership of the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) following the recent elections held in Bangkok, Thailand. PCF President Idris Haider Khawaja and General Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair hailed the historic success of Uzbek cycling as Kozim Urinboykhodjayev, First Deputy Chairman of Cycling Federation of Uzbekistan, secured the prestigious position of Secretary General of ACC. His election reflects the rising stature of Uzbekistan in the global cycling community, and PCF looks forward to strengthening ties under his leadership. The PCF also applauded the election of Dato Amarjit Singh as the new President of ACC, succeeding Osama Al Shafar, who had served with dedication since 2017. Singh’s appointment carries significant historical weight, as he follows in the footsteps of his father, Tan Sri Darshan Singh, who led ACC from 1996 to 2005. His leadership promises a new era of growth and excellence for cycling across Asia. The PCF reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with ACC for the development and promotion of the sport across the continent. “We extend our best wishes to the newly elected office-bearers for a successful tenure until 2028. With visionary leadership at the helm, we are optimistic that cycling in Pakistan will see substantial progress, providing greater opportunities for our cyclists to showcase their talent at the international level,” the statement concluded.