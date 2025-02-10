PM Shehbaz Sharif departs for UAE on a two-day official visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a two-day official visit, leading a Pakistani delegation.

The visit comes at the invitation of UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to attend the World Governments Summit in Dubai on February 10 and 11.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the summit and deliver a keynote address. He is also scheduled to meet UAE leadership and hold discussions with heads of governments from various countries attending the event.

This marks PM Shehbaz Sharif’s second visit to the UAE since assuming office. As part of his engagements, he will also meet Pakistani expatriates, business leaders, and investors in the UAE to strengthen economic and trade ties.

Accompanying the Prime Minister on this visit are Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Federal Ministers Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, and Attaullah Tarar, along with Special Assistant to the PM, Tariq Fatemi.