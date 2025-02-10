Political chessboard on edge – a year of political strife

ISLAMABAD - The political unrest after the general polls in a democratic country is a normal practice for some time, as opposition factions hardly accept their defeat in elections at any platform. The February 08, 2024 polls in Pakistan, like some of other previous general elections, will also be considered as the most controversial elections in the country’s political history.

The opposition and the government despite their political differences normally move ahead to jointly run the country’s affairs. Even, there were examples of giving a honeymoon period [first 100 days after taking oath in the parliament] to at least settle the country’s main affairs. The opposition factions, in the past, had openly started their criticism in and outside the parliament after this time period, whereas the case is different in the case of the current political panorama.

The country’s political chessboard, unlike the previous general elections, has remained unsettled even after passing a year of the controversial February 08 polls in the country. The series of protests in the parliament by the main opposition party [PTI] and specifically raising anti-government voices with the support of parliamentary opposition factions including JUI-F is a testimony of facts.

The working relations between opposition and treasury benches in the parliament were not smooth on almost all the political affairs. The record pendency in the formation of Public Accounts Committee [PAC] and other parliamentary standing committees was also seen for the first time in the parliamentary history.

The coalition government, despite its allout efforts, twice failed to woo the opposition party over a successful dialogue. A PTI senior politician/ opposition leader has plainly turned down the offer of Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq to sit on a negotiations table. Rather, the PTI preferred to mark February 8 as a ‘Black Day’.

The supporting voices including the strong criticism of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman on the current government and the results of elections may create further political unrest in the country. The PTI has also been trying to form a grand opposition alliance for the last four months to create stiff resistance against the government on all fronts.

The back-to-back two letters by the former Prime Minister to the Army Chief, plans to launch a fresh political salvo against the government in the shape of ‘protest movement’ is clearly depicting its aim against the current government.

The lower house of the parliament, these days, has been witnessing a series of protests with the onset of proceedings by the lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI].

Though protest uproar, sloganeering, walkouts in the Parliament are considered a normal practice in the parliamentary democracies but these protests are seemingly unending. The PTI MPs, in the last two sessions consecutively registered their protests by chanting slogans, creating rumpus and attempting to disrupt the proceedings.

The government in its failed attempts to woo the opposition parties have now started giving open warnings to the PTI, as Defence Minister Khawaja Asif asked the PTI to avoid any agitation ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Political pundits viewed that the grand opposition are at dagger drawn with the coalition government on almost all the fronts. The working relation between the treasury and the opposition can be gauged from the series of protests by the latter.

The political turmoil will not easily come to an end as the government has to improve the economic and law and order situation to justify its position. Though Prime Minister Shehbaz claims improvement on the economic front, the opposition and the masses are not accepting this claim as yet.