President IPP approves new setup in Punjab

ISLAMABAD - Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has decided to divide the province into four zones after South Punjab and Central President Abdul Aleem Khan has appointed Presidents and General Secretaries of Western and Northern Punjab.

According to the notification of the Party Secretariat, MNA Gul Asghar Baghor will be President of IPP North Punjab while former Provincial Minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin will be the President of Western Punjab. Mian Farrukh Manika will be the General Secretary of Western Punjab and Mian Junaid Zulfiqar has been nominated as Vice President of Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party Punjab,said a press release.

The newly elected officials called on Party President Abdul Aleem Khan where Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that new office bearers of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party have been given task to organize Party in each district as it is a very important time that the IPP leadership should convey the message of prosperity, development and peace to every home.

He said that now there is no need for politics but public service without discrimination and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party is supporting the present Government in the Federal and Punjab for the betterment of the country. Federal Minister and President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan said that this Party will continue the journey of public service and make the country economically strong in the true sense to include it in the ranks of developed nations.

MNA Gul Asghar Baghor, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Mian Farrukh Maneka and Mian Junaid Zulfiqar received notifications from President IPP and Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan at the Party Secretariat and also called on him separately. Those who held meeting with Abdul Aleem Khan included Atiq Ghuman from Hafizabad, Rana Usman from Lahore, Mian Hamza from Gujranwala and Rana Raheel from Rahim Yar Khan. A delegation of the Istehkam Students Federation Punjab led by IPSF President Muhammad Afzal also held meeting with Abdul Aleem Khan whose delegation also included General Secretary Muhammad Saleem, Vice President Rana Naeem and Finance Secretary Naqash Afzal. The meeting held at the IPP Punjab Secretariat was attended by central party leaders Rana Nazir Ahmed Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Malik Zaman Naseeb, Rana Javed Iqbal, Taskin Khakwani and Arif Awan Advocate, who congratulated Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on completing one year of the Government and his performance in the Ministry of Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications.