PTF announces Davis Cup juniors team after rigorous trials

LAHORE - The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has finalised the national squad for the Juniors after holding selection trials from February 4 to 7, 2025, at the PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad. A total of 11 top-ranked players from across the country were invited based on their national rankings and international performances. Following a competitive selection process, the following players have been chosen to represent Pakistan: Mikaeel Ali Baig, Abubakar Talha and Hamza Roman. Mikaeel dominated the trials with a flawless performance, remaining unbeaten throughout. Additionally, Amir Mazari has been named as the reserve player. The team will be led by Shahzad Khan, a former player, who will serve as the team captain.The Pakistan Juniors team will compete in the prestigious tournament, set to take place from March 11 to 14, 2025, in Malaysia.