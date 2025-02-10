PTF announces Davis Cup juniors team after rigorous trials

LAHORE - The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has finalised the national squad for the Davis Cup Juniors after holding selection trials from February 4 to 7, 2025, at the PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad. A total of 11 top-ranked players from across the country were invited based on their national rankings and international performances. Following a competitive selection process, the following players have been chosen to represent Pakistan: Mikaeel Ali Baig, Abubakar Talha and Hamza Roman. Mikaeel dominated the trials with a flawless performance, remaining unbeaten throughout. Additionally, Amir Mazari has been named as the reserve player. The team will be led by Shahzad Khan, a former Davis Cup player, who will serve as the team captain.The Pakistan Davis Cup Juniors team will compete in the prestigious tournament, set to take place from March 11 to 14, 2025, in Malaysia.