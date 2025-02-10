PTI lauds overwhelming response to Imran’s call for Feb 8

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary (CIS) Sheikh Waqas Akram has highly appreciated the nation for its resounding response to “unlawfully incarcerated leader Imran Khan’s call to observe the first anniversary of the February 8 electoral fraud” as a black day across the country.

PTI CIS, in a statement on Sunday, commended the public for standing firm against what he termed the authoritarian regime’s oppressive and coercive tactics, demonstrating unwavering support for their beloved leader by holding a record-breaking public gathering at Swabi.

Waqas vehemently denounced the government’s arbitrary detention of PTI leaders and workers and brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters, who were simply exercising their fundamental rights to voice their opposition to the mega poll “robbery” committed on February 8, 2024 in broad daylight.

He urged the government to release all the PTI’s imprisoned leaders and workers forthwith, emphasizing that an awakened nation cannot be intimidated or silenced through such brutal and inhumane tactics.

The PTI CIS stated that the nation has repeatedly given opportunities to the two self-centred dynastic political parties, but they have consistently prioritized their own interests over the nation’s well-being, further enriching themselves at the expense of the people. Waqas recalled that the PTI founder had long ago predicted that the Zardari and Sharif families were not in conflict for the sake of the country’s interests, but rather for their own vested political gains. He noted that Imran Khan had foreseen how these political dynasties would eventually unite against PTI in a desperate attempt to salvage their dwindling political fortunes.

The PTI leader said that it had become evident as the PPP and PML-N entered into a marriage of convenience because of their interwoven interests, adding that they were playing rat-and-mouse game just to further protect their own interests and expand their power shares. About PPP’s often-repeated threats to quit government, Waqas stated that it was nothing but a diversionary tactic to mislead the masses, as the government responded by reactivating NAB to reopen mega corruption cases against its leadership in a bid to silence the critics.

Waqas said that the bittersweet relations between the two political dynasties and the public mudslinging among their cronies were nothing more than an eyewash. He emphasized that both parties were solely focused on safeguarding their own vested interests with no genuine concern for Pakistan’s welfare or the well-being of its people.

He went on to say that the PPP and PML-N were two sides of the same coin, which is why they were united in their efforts to unleash a reign of terror aimed at dismantling PTI. Their shared goal, he emphasized, was to keep Imran Khan, along with the party’s leadership and workers, in arbitrary detention, suppressing dissent and undermining the democratic process.

Waqas vehemently criticized the ‘non-elected’ government for subjecting PTI founder to inhumane treatment, including solitary confinement and stripping him of all constitutionally and legally guaranteed privileges as a former prime minister. He emphasized that despite the fascist regime’s relentless coercion and brutality over the past two years have failed to work, as the nation and their beloved leader remain unbroken and resilient.

Waqas stated that Imran Khan was the only leader whose life and mission were entirely dedicated to Pakistan, while the other power-seeking politicians only returned to the country to rule and would flee on the first available flight once ousted from power. He made it clear that the PTI founder’s proposed solutions were the only effective remedy for the country’s myriads of challenges. He stressed that it was high time to take corrective measures, as a great deal of water had already flowed under the bridge, and further delay would only further exacerbate the situation.