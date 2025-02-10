Punjab CM announces Phase-II of mass marriages programme

LAHORE - Following the successful completion of Phase-I, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the launch of Phase-II of the mass marriages programme, reinforcing the government’s commitment to supporting underprivileged families in the province.

Under the first phase of the Punjab Dhi Rani Program, 1,500 marriages were solemnized. Building on this achievement, applications for another 1,500 marriages under Phase-II are now being collected, the chief minister confirmed on Sunday.

“We will not only build homes but also ensure they are livable,” CM Maryam Nawaz stated, expressing her deep affection for the daughters of Punjab. She emphasized the government’s resolve to provide financial and logistical support to families in need. Applications for the Punjab Dhi Rani Program can be submitted online through the official portal (www.cmp.punjab.gov.pk) or in person at the district office of the Deputy Director of Social Welfare. To facilitate the public, a dedicated helpline (1312) has also been set up to provide information and assistance regarding the program.

As part of the initiative, the Punjab government will provide meals for the bride, groom, and their close relatives during mass marriage ceremonies. Additionally, each newlywed couple will receive a financial grant of Rs. 100,000 through ATM cards, along with gifts such as furniture, clothing, and other essential household items.

“Every daughter of Punjab is cherished, and it brings me immense joy to play a role in building their homes,” said the chief minister. “The government bears the responsibility of caring for the underprivileged, and we are committed to fulfilling this duty with dedication and sincerity. Patting the heads of daughters with compassion is a cherished tradition of Punjab, and we will uphold it with pride.” The Punjab Dhi Rani Program has been widely lauded for its impact in easing the financial burden on struggling families, with Phase-II expected to further extend its reach and benefit even more households across the province