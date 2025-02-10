Monday, February 10, 2025
Ramazan moon likely to be sighted on March 1

Ramazan moon likely to be sighted on March 1
Web Desk
5:46 PM | February 10, 2025
With the holy month of Ramazan just days away, Muslims around the world are eagerly anticipating its arrival. According to the meteorological department, the moon marking the beginning of Ramazan is expected to be sighted on the evening of March 1, making March 2 the first day of fasting.

Experts state that the moon is unlikely to be visible on February 28, as it would be only 13 hours and 12 minutes old by the end of the day—well below the required 19-hour threshold for visibility.

The department has also forecasted a mix of clear and cloudy conditions on 29 Shaban, which could impact visibility in certain areas.

It is important to note that the final decision regarding the sighting of the Ramazan moon will be announced by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after reviewing testimonies from across the country.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1739166534.jpg

