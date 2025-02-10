Rejecting Displacement

Saudi Arabia’s strong rejection of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks on displacing Palestinians is a necessary pushback from a key regional player. Netanyahu’s suggestion that Palestinians should be relocated—an alarming endorsement of ethnic cleansing—has rightfully drawn condemnation from Riyadh, which stated that forced displacement is unacceptable. While Saudi Arabia’s response is significant, it must be seen within the broader regional context, where other Gulf states, despite their alignment with the US, have also resisted endorsing such dangerous rhetoric.

Despite their historical ties to the West and participation in the Abraham Accords, countries like Egypt, Jordan, and now Saudi Arabia have taken a clear stance against Israel’s ongoing violations of Palestinian rights. This signals that even close US allies in the region recognise the dangerous implications of Netanyahu’s expansionist ambitions. The world has already witnessed decades of illegal Israeli settlements and land grabs, and this latest proposition is simply a more brazen attempt to depopulate Palestinian territories while Western powers look the other way.

It is imperative that Arab states do not waver in their stance. The humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza and the West Bank is not merely a bilateral issue between Israel and Palestine; it is an international crisis that demands unequivocal opposition from the region. Any sign of weakness or compromise from these states will only embolden Israel to escalate its apartheid policies.

Words, however, are not enough. If Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations are serious about resisting Israeli aggression, they must translate their statements into tangible action—whether by exerting diplomatic pressure, reconsidering normalisation efforts, or leveraging economic influence. A firm and united front is the only way to challenge Israel’s genocidal ambitions and prevent the forced displacement of Palestinians from becoming an irreversible reality.