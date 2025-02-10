Rising Violence Against Children in Tharparkar

On January 22, 2025, distressing reports emerged from Siran Colony, Mithi, where a seven-year-old girl was assaulted while playing outside her home. A case has been registered at the Mithi police station, and one suspect has been arrested. This tragic incident raises serious concerns about the rising violence against children in what was once a peaceful region.

According to the Global Gender Gap Index 2024 by the World Economic Forum, Pakistan ranks 145th out of 146 countries, reflecting one of the worst performances globally in gender parity. In the first half of 2024 alone, Pakistan reported 862 cases of child sexual abuse, 668 cases of abduction, 82 missing minors, 18 instances of child marriage, and 48 cases related to sexual exploitation and pornography. Disturbingly, 59% of the victims were girls, while 41% were boys.

The increasing number of such cases points to deep-rooted societal problems. Gender-based violence and child abuse continue to rise, exacerbated by low literacy rates, patriarchal norms, and weak law enforcement. Many victims fear reporting abuse due to stigma and lack of legal support. Furthermore, societal taboos surrounding open discussions on sexuality contribute to an environment where predators act with impunity.

The government must prioritise stricter enforcement of child protection laws. Community engagement is vital—initiatives such as Child Protection Committees and awareness campaigns led by social workers can educate local communities. Schools should incorporate child safety education into their curricula, empowering children with the knowledge to recognise and report abuse.

Protecting children is not just the government’s responsibility but a collective duty of society. We must take action to ensure a safer future for our children by fostering an environment where justice is swift and awareness is widespread.

HABIBULLAH SOOMRO,

Tharparkar.